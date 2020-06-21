Inter Milan eye Gabriel Jesus as Lautaro Martinez replacement

Serie A side Inter Milan could move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, if Lautaro Martinez joins Barcelona this summer.

La Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentina international, when his €111m release clause is activated in July.

The La Liga side have also been linked with a player swap deal, with Ivan Rakitic or Arturo Vidal potentially heading in the opposite direction.

However, with Antonio Conte’s side refusing to budge on their cash only demand, Barcelona will need to raise the funds through sales.

If Martinez does make the move to Spain, according to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Inter have targeted Jesus as a replacement.

The Brazilian has netted 18 goals in all competitions for City in 2019-20, but he is not a regular first team starter in the Premier League, due to Pep Guardiola’s preference for Sergio Aguero.

Inter could look to capitalise on that issue, if they solidify their interest in the 23-year old.