Federico Valverde: Real Madrid must remain consistent to win La Liga

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has warned his teammates they must maintain their consistency if they want to secure the La Liga title next month.

Zinedine Zidane’s side returned to the top of La Liga with a 2-1 win away at Real Sociedad, with a 100% record following their return to action.

Los Blancos only lead Barcelona on their head to head record this season, and Uruguayan international Valverde knows they need to keep their run going in the coming weeks.

“I am happy to return to the top of the league, with a win against a difficult opponent,” he stated in a post match interview with Marca.

“This victory must serve as a motivation for the games to come. We have to win every game, and we have to keep our momentum up.”

Zidane’s side have eight games to play in La Liga until the end of the campaign, as they chase a first league title since 2017.

They play host to relegation battling Real Mallorca in midweek, before key games against Espanyol, Getafe and Athletic Bilbao in July.

Barcelona face a tougher run in, with Quique Setien’s side at home to Gaizka Garitano’s Bilbao in midweek, followed a trip to Celta Vigo and a crunch Camp Nou clash against Atletico Madrid.