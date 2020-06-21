Eibar’s Fabian Orellana set for Real Valladolid switch

Eibar midfielder Fabian Orellana will complete a summer move to rivals Real Valladolid, after declining a new contract with Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side.

The Chilean international has been in talks with the Basque club to extend his deal beyond the end of June, however, according to reports from Marca, he has now opted to leave.

Eibar are yet to formally confirm his exit, but he is expected to agree a short term deal and complete the current campaign, before joining up Sergio Gonzalez’s side ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

Orellana is keen to leave Eibar on good terms, after establishing himself as a cult hero amongst the club’s fans following his arrival from Valencia in 2018.

The 34-year old initially joined on loan during the 2017-18 season, before signing permanently at the start of last season.

He has been a key part of Mendilibar’s side in the last two and a half yearss, with 50 La Liga appearances and five league goals.