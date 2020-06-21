Carlo Ancelotti reveals Lionel Messi ambition

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has stated it has been one of his managerial ambitions to coach Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The Italian has enjoyed a stellar coaching career, winning a Serie A title with AC Milan in 2004, alongside two Champions Leagues in Milan.

After moving to England in 2009, he won the Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea in his first season, before another Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014.

However, despite his successes in Italy, England and Spain, the veteran boss revealed in an interview with The Guardian he would have loved to manage Messi at some stage in his career.

“Who would I have liked to coach? Leo Messi.

“If only to compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo, who I had at Madrid.

“Totti is another player I have admired, but Messi is definitely someone I wanted to work with.”

Ancelotti has enjoyed a solid start on his return to the Premier League, with the Everton board set to grant him a sizeable transfer budget this summer, regardless of European qualification.

He has been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, after failing in an attempt to sign him for Napoli last summer.

The Colombian international is set to leave the Spanish capital this summer, after struggling to break back into the team, following his return from Bayern Munich in 2019.

However, Real Madrid’s asking price of €50m is above what Everton are willing to pay, with the La Liga giants likely to lower their price to secure a sale.