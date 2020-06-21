Cadiz want Athletic Bilbao star Mikel San Jose

Segunda Division side Cadiz are reportedly interested in a summer move for Athletic Bilbao star Mikel San Jose.

The experienced midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is unlikely to extend his stay at the Basque giants.

The 31-year old has been linked with moves to other La Liga sides, but according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Cadiz want to bring him to Andalucia.

Alvaro Cervera’s side are right in the hunt for top-flight promotion, topping the Spanish second tier, with nine games to go.

San Jose has slipped down the pecking order at San Mames this season, with just three La Liga starts in 2019-20.

Gaizka Garitano has opted for Dani and Raul Garcia as his preferred midfield partnership this season, meaning San Jose is set to end his 11-year association with the club.

The Basque born star has made over 400 appearances in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao, winning the Spanish Super Cup in 2015.