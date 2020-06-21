Barcelona confirm Frenkie De Jong injury blow

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong will miss the next two weeks of action due to an ongoing calf injury.

The Dutch international asked to be substituted in their 4-0 La Liga return victory against Real Mallorca.

Quique Setien opted to rest him for the games against Leganes and Sevilla, with the club’s medical staff assessing the extent of the problem.

However, according to an official club statement, La Blaugrana have now confirmed the news, with his return not expected until early July.

The 23-year old has played a key role for Quique Setien’s side in his debut season in Spain, with 27 La Liga appearances in 2019-20.

His absence is a real blow for Setien and Barcelona’s title defence, as he could miss up to for league games.

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in midweek, before key games against Celta Vigo, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

Setien has rotated his midfield options in De Jong’s absence, with Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets all expected to play a role in the coming weeks.