Zinedine Zidane unfazed by Gerard Pique’s referee comments

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is unconcerned by comments from Barcelona’s Gerard Pique, indicating his side are favoured by La Liga referees.

The former Spanish international was speaking after La Blaugrana’s 0-0 draw at Sevilla in midweek, where he admitted the title race has now swung in Los Blancos’ favour.

However, the 33-year old also hinted that Zidane’s side would not drop points, due to their perceived better record of VAR decisions in 2019-20.

Zidane declined to enter into a war of words with the Catalan centre back, ahead of their own trip to Real Sociedad this weekend.

“The comments do not interest me, I am focused on tomorrow’s game,” he told reporters from Diario AS in a pre match press conference.

“I don’t give my opinion on this as it can go either way for any team. I do not think we are favoured.”

A win at the Anoeta would lift Real Madrid above Barcelona to the top of La Liga for the first time since March, due to their superior head to head record.

From there, Zidane’s side face eight league games inside a month, including a Madrid derby against Getafe and a difficult trip to face Athletic Bilbao.