Valencia pair Kang-In Lee and Jose Gaya hit with suspensions

Valencia duo Kang-In Lee and Jose Gaya will both serve a one game suspension following their cards in the 3-0 midweek defeat at Real Madrid.

Spanish international Gaya picked up an automatic ban after receiving his fifth La Liga booking of the campaign in Madrid.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the South Korena midfielder has had his own suspension reduced from three games to just one following a straight red card.

The 19-year old, who only came on as a second half substitute, was sent off in added time for a kick at Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos.

Despite being his second dismissal of the 2019-20 campaign, La Liga have opted to hand him a lesser punishment than expected.

The pair will now miss Los Che’s home game with Osasuna this weekend, but will be back in time for the midweek trip to Eibar.

Albert Celades is expected to rotate his side at El Sadar, with Goncalo Guedes and Franic Coquelin coming in.