Real Madrid coach Dani Poyatos joins Panathinaikos

Real Madrid reserve team boss Dani Poyatos will leave his position at the end of the season to take over at Greek side Panathinaikos.

The Catalan-born coach returned to a role with Los Blancos in 2017, following a spell at Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

With the Juvenil ‘A’ side’s season already terminated due to the coronavirus pandemic, Poyatos confirmed he will now leave Madrid when his contract expires on June 30.

“I am very grateful to Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity to grow as a person and a coach,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“I have had three great years here, which have been filled with pride.

“I want to thank everyone at Real Madrid.”

Panathinaikos announced the departure of veteran manager Giorgos Donis in May, with the Greek club finishing fourth in the table, prior to the Champions hip round.

Among Poyatos’ new players in Greece will be former Premier League pair Jean-Alain Boumsong and Federico Macheda, alongside Spanish born forward Carlos Perez.

He is expected to sign a three year contract with his new club, with the 2020-21 Greek Superleague season set to start in early September.