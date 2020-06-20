Quique Setien explains Antoine Griezmann omission against Sevilla

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has explained his reason for leaving Antoine Griezmann on the bench at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The French international has struggled to reignite his season following the La Liga restart earlier this month, despite starting against Real Mallorca and Leganes.

Setien opted to leave him out of the starting line up against Julen Lopetegui’s side, with Danish forward Martin Braithwaite replacing him in Andalucia.

“I chose to start Griezmann on the bench because we wanted Braithwaite’s speed on the break, he told a post match interview with El Chiringuito.

“Ansu Fati was also an option, but I have to make decisions before and during the game, and this is how it worked out.”

The former Real Betis coach admitted his side have now lost their title favourites tag, following the draw against Los Rojiblancos, with Real Madrid potentially overhauling them this weekend.

Setien is set to rotate his line up for their clash against Athletic Bilbao in midweek, with former Atletico Madrid star Griezmann likely to return to the team.

Luis Suarez is set to be rested, as he eases his way back into action, with Fati potentially replacing Braithwaite alongside Lionel Messi.