Mariano Diaz returns for Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has returned to their squad for the weekend’s trip to rivals Real Sociedad.

The 26-year old, who is tipped to leave the club this summer, picked up an injury on his return to training last month.

However, according to reports from Marca, Zinedine Zidane has included in him the travelling party to the Anoeta.

Los Blancos face a marathon run of games in the coming weeks, and a win the Basque Country would see them edge ahead of rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic, Nacho Fernandez and Isco all miss out on the 23-man squad, with injuries keeping them all out until at least next weekend.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V REAL SOCIEDAD

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Javi Hernandez

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, B. Diaz, Rodrygo Goes, M. Diaz