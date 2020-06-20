Luka Jovic returns to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has returned to light training after recovering from a foot injury he picked up last month.

The club confirmed the Serbian international suffered a fractured heel in the first days of their return to training in May, with his absence expected to be around six weeks.

However, according to reports from Marca, the 22-year old has rejoined the group, and could be included in full sessions as early as next week.

Nacho Fernandez and Isco are both in line to be out of action until July through injury, but Spanish international Lucas Vazquez should be fit to return next weekend.

Zinedine Zidane’s side face a trip to Real Sociedad tomorrow, where a win would take them above Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Los Blancos would be level on points with their arch rivals, however their overall 2019-20 head-to-head record against them is better, due to a 2-0 home win in March.