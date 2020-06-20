Liverpool eye Ousmane Dembele as Timo Werner alternative

Liverpool are reportedly still monitoring Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele ahead of a potential summer bid from the Premier League side.

Jurgen Klopp was linked with a move for the French international, prior to the Reds registering an interest in new Chelsea signing Timo Werner.

With the German international now agreeing a move to London, Klopp is rumoured to be back in the market for a new attacker ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to reports from Bleacher Report, via Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are not interested in resigning Philippe Coutinho, but could opt for Dembele.

The former Borussia Dortmund star is out of contract at the Camp Nou in 2022, and his opportunities will be further limited if La Blaugrana complete a move for Lautaro Martinez next month.

Dembele’s injury record will also be concern for any potential suitors, with a significant amount of games missed in 2019-20 due to calf and ankle problems.

If Liverpool do solidify their interest in the 23-year old, Quique Setien is set to demand in the region on €45m to secure a deal.