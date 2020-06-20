Keita Balde wants future Premier League move

Former Spanish U21 international Keita Balde has revealed he would love to play in the Premier League in the future.

As part of an interview with Sky Sports, Balde spoke about his charity work in Barcelona during the coronavrius pandemic, including providing emergency accommodation for residents.

However, when asked about his future, he hinted he would love a chance to test himself in English football.

“I was born in Spain and grew up in Barcelona, but I never played in La Liga.

“I became a man and a footballer in Italy, and then moved to Monaco.

“I like experiencing new places and challenges. The Premier League is a great challenge for any ambitious player.”

However, despite hinting at his interest in a move to England, the 25-year old admitted he has no immediate intention of leaving AS Monaco.

The Senegalese international joined the Ligue 1 side in 2017, after falling out of favour at Lazio.

Following a season long loan stint at Serie A giants Inter Milan in 2018-19, he returned to Robert Moreno’s side at the start of the current campaign.

Despite not being a regular starter in 2019-20, he has netted eight goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season, and is under contract at the Stade Louis II until 2022.