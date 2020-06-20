Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid scoring record

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in line to move up to fourth place in the club’s all time La Liga scorers list in the coming weeks.

The former French international netted a spectacular volley in the midweek 3-0 win against Valencia, bringing him up to 16 league goals in 2019-20.

He now has 164 La Liga goals in 340 appearances for Los Blancos, and he could overtake club legend Santillana if he maintains his strong form in the end of season run in, according to the front page of Saturday’s edition of Marca.

Benzema’s highest ever league total for Zinedine Zidane’s side came in 2015-16, with 24 goals, and could beat that with nine games still to play this season.

Alfredo Di Stefano is third on the all time list with 216, just behind former Spanish international Raul Gonzalez, on 228.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s position as the club’s leading La Liga scorer, on 311 goals, is unlikely to be challenged in the near future.