Juventus increase Arthur Melo offer to Barcelonr Melo

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly contacted Barcelona over an increased offer for midfielder Arthur Melo this summer.

The Brazilian international has been linked with a move to Italy, with Juventus and Inter Milan both tracking the former Gremio man.

The Brazilian international has consistently stated his desire to remain in Catalonia, despite the potential for a move away in 2020.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Antonio Conte has not given up in his pursuit of the 23-year old, and will look to make an improved bid when the 2019-20 season ends.

Melo is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2024, after signing a six year deal following his arrival in 2018, and the Catalan side rate him in the region of €70m.

Inter are unlikely to offer that much over the summer, but they could look to bring him into the negotiations for Lautaro Martinez’s possible move to Barcelona.

Quique Setien’s side are rumoured to be unwilling to pay Martinez’s summer release clause of €111m, and a player exchange move would reduced the fee by 50%.