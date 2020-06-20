Everton join the race to sign Real Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu

Premier League club Everton are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in signing Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have both been linked with the Ghanaian centre back following an impressive season with Sergio Gonzalez’s side.

The 21-year old has a €12m release clause as part of his contract with the La Liga side, and according to reports from the Daily Mirror, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will now rivals interested clubs.

Valladolid are aware of the growing interest in their star man, however with their top flight safety likely to be secured in the coming weeks, they are under no pressure to sell.

Gonzalez will continue to work hard on keeping Salisu at the club, with a new contract offer, and an increased release clause already on the table.

Their determination to keep hold of him could result in a bidding war this summer, with his potential price being driven up as high as €20m.