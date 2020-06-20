Celta Vigo confident of securing permanent Lucas Olaza deal

La Liga side Celta Vigo remain confident of agreeing a permanent deal for on loan winger Lucas Olaza this summer.

The 25-year old joined the Galician club on a season long loan deal last summer, after spending the final six months of the 2018-19 season at the Estadio Balaidos.

Part of the agreement with his parent club Boca Juniors includes a purchase option of €5m for the Uruguayan.

Celta boss Oscar Garcia confirmed the club have given him assurances they will activate the clause, after Olaza established himself as a key player in 2019-20.

However, Garcia also stated in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, that his own future at the club remains unresolved.

His current contract ends on June 30, with no progress on an extension into the 2020-21 campaign.

He is expected to agree a short term deal in the coming days to complete the current campaign, with Celta set to decide his future at the end of the season.