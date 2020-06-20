Bayern Munich want to keep hold of Thiago Alcantara

Bayern Munich are determined to keep hold of Spanish international Thiago Alcantara, according to manager Hans-Dieter Flick.

Alcantara played a key role in the Bavarian superpower’s successful title defence this season, but he has been rumoured to be considering a return to Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 season.

However, as per reports emerging from Mundo Deportivo this weekend, Flick is not willing to enter into any transfer negotiations for either Alcantara, or his Bayern teammate David Alaba.

But, despite Flick’s optimism over retaining the 29-year old in Germany, the club have not made any progress with a contract extension for him.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of next season, with talks still ongoing at this stage.

If he opts not to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena, the La Masia Academy product would be free to agree a deal with a non Bundesliga club as early as January 2021.