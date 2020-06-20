Barcelona target Layvin Kurzawa to stay at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa could extend his contract beyond this summer, despite looking certain to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

The French international is out of contract with Thomas Tuchel’s side at the end of the month, and he appeared set to join Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva in moving away from Paris in July.

However, according to reports from Diario Sport, the 27-year old could now reject a host of interested clubs and sign a new deal with PSG.

Barcelona have been linked with a potential free transfer for the experienced left back, as cover for Jordi Alba next season.

But, PSG are rumoured to be reducing their summer transfer budget, with a new contract for Kurzawa costing less than a potential replacement.

Quique Setien’s side will continue to monitor the situation, with left back likely to be an area in need of strengthening, as Setien is reportedly unconvinced by Junior Firpo as a long term option.