Barcelona star Sergi Roberto to miss Athletic Bilbao clash

Sergi Roberto will once again be sidelined through injury, for Barcelona’s midweek La Liga clash with rivals Athletic Bilbao.

Quique Setien’s side slipped to a 0-0 draw at Sevilla last time out, with Real Madrid now the new La Liga title favourites ahead of their weekend trip to Real Sociedad.

Roberto’s absence for the visit of Gaizka Garitano’s side is a blow for Setien, after he limped off in the second half of their 2-0 win over Leganes.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the versatile defender has returned to light training, but Tuesday’s game comes too soon for a return.

He is expected to be back fit in time for the trip to Celta Vigo on June 27, with Nelson Semedo potentially set to rotate out of the starting XI.

Setien has no fresh injury worries to contend with in coming days, but he is likely to freshen up his side ahead of a tough run of games to come.