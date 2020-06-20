Atletico Madrid target Edinson Cavani rejects short term PSG deal

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani will leave the club on July 1, after failing to agree a short term extension into the summer.

The Uruguayan international is out of contract at the end of the month, with PSG Sporting Director confirming he and Thiago Silva would both leave on free transfers ahead of the 2020-21 season.

However, he had been linked with a short term deal, to enable the former Napoli hit man to play in PSG’s rescheduled Champions League quarter finals in August.

But according to reports from French outlet RMC Sport, via Mundo Deportivo, Cavani and Thomas Meunier will now leave in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid are set to reignite their interest in the 33-year old, after failing in their attempts to lure him to the Spanish capital in January.

Diego Simeone is rumoured to be on the hunt for an experienced striker to provide back up to Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix in 2020.