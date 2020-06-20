Atletico Madrid secure vital late win against Real Valladolid

Atletico Madrid have boosted their hopes of a Champions League qualification spot at the end of 2019-20, with a battling 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Diego Simeone’s side returned to La Liga action with a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao, before reacting with an impressive 5-0 win at Osasuna in midweek.

Los Rojiblancos survived an early spell of pressure from Sergio Gonzalez’s side in Madrid, with Jan Oblak called into action to deny Waldo Rubio.

The hosts struggled for fluency in the first half, with Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata unable to create any clear openings in attack.

Simeone’s side increased the tempo of the game after the break, with midfield pair Marcos Llorente and Thomas Partey both forcing saves from Jose Caro.

But with time running out for the home side, substitute Vitolo reacted quickest inside the box, to nod home Diego Costa’s knock down.

The result moves Simeone’s side back into the Top Four, with a four point lead over fifth place Getafe, who drew 1-1 at home to Eibar earlier today.