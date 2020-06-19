Wolves join race for Barcelona defender Todibo

Wolves have joined the race to sign in-demand Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

In May, Diario Sport drew upon reports in Britain and from Sky Sports in Germany that the central defender is now closer to Everton than others who are interested in his signature.

It has been outlined that Everton have made an offer of €25m – €22m upfront along with a further €3m in add-ons – for the Frenchman with Juventus also strongly linked.

The Frenchman is on loan at Schalke – where he has played 10 games – but they appear to be unable to meet the central defender’s €25m valuation and he is likely to be sold permanently this summer, with Diario Sport recently saying that Juventus were the forerunners.

Roma are said to be hopeful of the signing due to the good relations between the respective club boards, following on from the signing of Carles Perez in January.

Bayer Leverkusen, Milan, Watford, and Monaco are other clubs said to be monitoring the situation.

The player joined Schalke on loan in January on a short-term loan deal and €1.5m fee, with the German side able to make that permanent this summer – in a deal which would include a €50m buyback for Barca – but now everything has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and economic impacts in football.

Todibo only joined the Catalan giants in January last year, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old has only been involved in four La Liga matches across the calendar year – with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured last season.

After being forced to play with the youth team at Toulouse, following his standoff with the club’s management, he was short of match fitness when he arrived at the Camp Nou but was never granted a run in the first-team.