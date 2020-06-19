Theo Hernandez happy in Milan, regrets Real Madrid stint

Milan full-back Theo Hernandez has reiterated that he is happy at the club and admits he never got the chance to prove himself at Real Madrid.

Theo first came to prominence during the 2016/17 on a loan spell with Alaves, before he moved across Madrid from Atletico to Real that summer in a €24m deal.

After failing to settle at Los Blancos and losing his way during a loan stint at Real Sociedad, he is now showing his best form in Serie A.

“I’m happy in Milan and I want to stay here,” Hernandez told Onda Cero.

“This has been my best season after my spell at Alaves [2016-17]. Neither at Real Madrid nor [while on loan] at Real Sociedad was I able to give my best.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to show what I am at Real Madrid. I arrived in Madrid too young. Now I’ve matured a lot and that is why I am where I am.”

A report in Marca from April linked Barcelona with a move for the left-back, such was his form at the Milanese giants.

The report claims the left-back could be on the market this summer after impressing during his debut season with the Rossoneri.

It is said by the report that the player’s market value sits at €40m – twice the €20m sum that Milan signed paid to Madrid last summer, following an impressive campaign where he has netted six goals in 25 outings.

The report continues that Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City are among the other clubs pursuing a deal for the younger brother of Lucas Hernandez – who joined Bayern Munich from Atleti last summer.

Barcelona are keen on upgrading the left-back position to add competition to Jordi Alba, with last summer’s signing Junior Firpo enduring a tough debut campaign at the Camp Nou.