Quique Setien concedes La Liga title race is out of Barcelona’s hands

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has admitted his side have lost the advantage in the La Liga title race with a 0-0 draw at Sevilla.

The Catalans endured an off night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with Julen Lopetegui’s side the stronger team in the closing stages.

Barcelona now have a three point lead at the top over Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane’s side will go ahead of them with a win at Real Sociedad on Sunday, due to their head-to-head record.

Setien conceded his side are up against it in the coming weeks, with the title balance now swinging in favour of their arch El Clasico rivals.

“We knew before the restart, it would be difficult to win every game,” as per a post match report from Marca.

“I am not happy to be taking a point, but it is the lesser of two evils.

“The reality is the title is no longer dependent on us, that has changed. But, I don’t think Real Madrid will win every game.”

Barcelona have had a strong start on their return to La Liga action this month, with wins against Real Mallorca and Leganes.

However, this draw hands the initiative to Los Blancos, with a hectic schedule coming up.

Up next for Barcelona is a home game with Athletic Bilbao in midweek, before a trip to Celta Vigo, and a crunch Camp Nou showdown against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.