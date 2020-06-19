Jordi Alba returns for Sevilla clash

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba hands the La Liga leaders a huge boost as he returns for their vital trip to rivals Sevilla.

The Spanish international missed the 2-0 win over Leganes in midweek through suspension, and he replaces Junior Firpo.

Nelson Semedo comes in for Sergi Roberto, with Arturo Vidal replacing Arthur Melo.

Luis Suarez and Martin Braithwaith rotate in for Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati in a total of five changes for Quique Setien’s side.

Sevilla drew 1-1 at Levante in midweek with Julien Lopetigui’s side still in the hunt for a champions league spot.

The former Real Madrid coach makes two changes to his side with Sergio Reguilon and Fernando in for Sergio Escudero and Ever Banega.

SEVILLA XI: Vaclik, Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon, Ocampos, Torres, Fernando, Jordan De Jong, El Haddadi

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Rakitic, Vidal, Messi, Suarez, Braithwaith