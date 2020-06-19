Gerard Pique: It will be difficult to win La Liga title now

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes his side are unlikely to retain their La Liga title now, after a damaging 0-0 draw at Sevilla.

La Blaugrana were unable to find a way past Julen Lopetegui’s Champions League chasers, with Lionel Messi the only player to test Tomas Vaclik.

The result means Real Madrid can leapfrog Quique Setien’s side with a win against Real Sociedad on Sunday night, with eight games still to go in 2019-20.

Pique admitted the Catalans now face a uphill battle to hold off Los Blancos in their end of season run in.

“This result leaves us in a position where we no longer just depending on ourselves,” he told a post match interview, reported via Marca.

“I think it will be difficult to win the league now. We will do everything possible, but Real Madrid will probably lose a few points.

“Looking at the games we have left, it is difficult to see them dropping enough points.”

Real Madrid have matched Barcelona in their impressive form in their own return to La Liga action, with straightforward wins against Eibar and Valencia.

Zinedine Zidane’s side impressed against Los Che, and they are now favourites to haul back Barcelona and seal a first league title since 2017.

Barcelona have the tougher run of La Liga games to come, up facing top four rivals Atletico Madrid and Villarreal in the coming weeks.