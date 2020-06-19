Beating Barcelona is extra motivation – Sevilla’s Sergio Reguilon

Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon is currently on loan at Sevilla and claims that beating Barcelona on Friday night is ‘extra motivation’.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos last season and was tipped for a bright future at the club, with his levels of performance exceeding those of long-term first choice Marcelo.

However, the former Spain Under-21 international’s future was thrown into jeopardy with the €50m arrival of Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyonnais last summer.

Mendy’s arrival coincided with Zinedine Zidane’s return and the Frenchman was keen on retaining Marcelo, who had excelled for the side during his first stint at the helm.

That left Reguilon surplus to requirements and he joined Sevilla on a season-long loan deal, where he has made 28 appearances to date this campaign.

“I’d be happy for Sevilla first, and if I can help Real Madrid, all the better,” Reguilon explained to Diario AS. “I’m playing for Sevilla right now and I owe it to them. If we can’t win the league, I want Madrid to win it, of course.”

Reguilon told Diario de Sevilla in April: “I am from Madrid and I have my life there. And I would love to succeed there.”

A report in Fichajes.net outlined how Valencia were eyeing a summer loan move for Reguilon, whose future beyond this summer appears to be uncertain.