Barcelona suffer La Liga title blow in 0-0 Sevilla draw

Barcelona’s La Liga title defence has suffered a dent as Quique Setien’s side were held to a 0-0 draw away at rivals Sevilla.

La Blaugrana now have a three point lead over rivals Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane’s side will overtake the Catalan giants with a win at Real Sociedad.

Neither side created any clear cut chances in the first 45 minutes at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with a pair of Lionel Messi free kicks the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

Julen Lopetegui’s hosts took up the initiative after the break, with Marc Ter Stegen making two quick fires saves from Lucas Ocampos on the hour mark.

Messi tested Tomas Vaclik with another set piece in the final ten minutes, with Ocampos again frustrated again by German international Ter Stegen.

Real Madrid loanee Sergio Regulion should have won it for the home side in added time, but his scuffed close range effort was scooped up by Ter Stegen.