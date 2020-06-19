Barcelona face squad crisis ahead of Sevilla clash

Barcelona boss Quique Setien will be forced to rely on the club’s youth stars for their vital La Liga trip to Sevilla tonight.

Real Madrid reestablished their two point gap behind the Catalan giants with a 3-0 win over Valencia, with Setien’s side needing a positive result in Andalucia.

According to Friday’s front page edition of Mundo Deportivo, Sergi Roberto and Frenkie De Jong will not travel to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan due to injury.

French international Samuel Umtiti also misses out through suspension, with Jordi Alba returning from his own ban.

These absences have forced the former Real Betis coach to include a host of B team players in his 23-man squad.

Teenage sensation Ansu Fati is joined by Riqui Puig, Chumi, Monchu, Alex Collado, Kike Saveiro and Ronald Araujo.

Fati, Puig and Araujo have all seen some game time following the restart of the La Liga campaign, with Collado making one league appearance in 2019-20.

Chumi has featured in the Copa del Rey this season, but midfielder Monchu is yet to make a first team appearance for La Blaugrana.