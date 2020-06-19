Barcelona cannot afford Lautaro Martinez and Inter will not negotiate

Barcelona’s move for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez appears to be in serious doubt as they cannot afford to pay the striker’s €111m release clause.

A report in Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Milanese giants are unwilling to negotiate down the player’s clause and with Barcelona looking unable to finance a deal, they are looking at offering the striker a new contract.

Martinez’s €111m release clause appears to be the biggest stumbling block in the deal and the report admits that a number of players may need to be used in exchange plus cash for the player.

It is believed that the striker is the number one transfer priority for Barcelona this summer, with the club viewing he 22-year-old as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 31 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Martinez’s current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.