Villarreal captain Bruno Soriano returns after three-year injury layoff

Villarreal captain Bruno Soriano is involved in a La Liga matchday squad for the first time in over three years.

The central midfielder has not played a competitive game for the club since a 3-1 victory at Valencia in May 2017 and has out over three years of action with recurring knee injuries.

The 36-year-old is in Javi Calleja’s 25-man squad for Friday evening’s trip to Granada and whilst he is unlikely to start, with five substitutions available it is likely that he will play some part in the match.

The defensive midfielder has spent the entirety of his career at the Yellow Submarine and has clocked up 417 first-team appearances for the club, alongside winning 10 caps for the Spanish national team.

It had been expected that the experienced midfielder would sit out the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign but the three month suspension of football has allowed him to recover for the final stretch of the season.

