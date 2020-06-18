(Video) Rodrigo Moreno’s opener ruled out by VAR

Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno has had his opening goal against Real Madrid controversially ruled out by VAR at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Both sides have created chances in an end-to-end opening 45 minutes in Madrid, with Casemiro and Eden Hazard testing Los Che goal keeper Jasper Cillessen.

However, despite the hosts edging the possession statistics, Albert Celades’ side have enjoyed the better goal scoring openings.

Moreno forced a brilliant fingertip save from Thibaut Courtois on 17 minutes, with the Belgian international tipping his drive onto the post.

Rodrigo hits the post for Valencia!

But, the Spanish international found a way past Courtois on 22 minutes, tucking home Carlos Soler’s disguised through ball into the box.

The visitors have had the best chances so far

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez initially awarded the goal in favour of the visitors, but following a long VAR check he chalked it off for an obstruction by Maxi Gomez on Sergio Ramos.

Rodrigo has the ball in the net this time, but it's ruled out after a VAR review. Valencia will be disappointed not to be leading, but should be very pleased with how they've started this game.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have continued to press as they look to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona, with Dani Carvajal forcing another save from Cillessen just before the break.