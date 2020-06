(Video) Rodrigo Moreno’s opener ruled out by VAR

Valenciaโ€™s Rodrigo Moreno has had his opening goal against Real Madrid controversially ruled out by VAR at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Both sides have created chances in an end-to-end opening 45 minutes in Madrid, with Casemiro and Eden Hazard testing Los Che goal keeper Jasper Cillessen.

However, despite the hosts edging the possession statistics, Albert Celadesโ€™ side have enjoyed the better goal scoring openings.

Moreno forced a brilliant fingertip save from Thibaut Courtois on 17 minutes, with the Belgian international tipping his drive onto the post.

But, the Spanish international found a way past Courtois on 22 minutes, tucking home Carlos Solerโ€™s disguised through ball into the box.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez initially awarded the goal in favour of the visitors, but following a long VAR check he chalked it off for an obstruction by Maxi Gomez on Sergio Ramos.

Zinedine Zidaneโ€™s side have continued to press as they look to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona, with Dani Carvajal forcing another save from Cillessen just before the break.