(Video) Marco Asensio scores with his FIRST TOUCH against Valencia

Marco Asensio has marked a sensational return to action with Real Madrid – netting with his first touch against Valencia.

The Spanish international has been sidelined August 2019 due to a serious knee injury, and he not kicked a ball this season.

Zinedine Zidane opted to throw him into the action at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, and the 24-year old produced a spectacular comeback goal.

Despite only being on the pitch for less than sixty seconds, he showed no rustiness to arrive into the box and volley home Ferland Mendy clever chipped left wing cross.

Unbelievable from Marco Asensio! 😱 After 11 months out through injury, and just a few seconds after coming on, he does THIS with his first touch 😍

estoy súper feliz por él pic.twitter.com/ekxNFqEkxq — alba (@sidesadie) June 18, 2020

Video via Movistar

Asensio’s fairy tale returning goal looks to have secured a crucial three points for Zidane’s side, as they aim to reestablish the two point gap behind league leaders Barcelona.

Quique Setien’s side head to Sevilla tomorrow night, and the defending champions can pull away once again with a positive result against former Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui in Andalucia.