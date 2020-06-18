(Video) Karim Benzema fires Real Madrid in front against Valencia

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has handed Zinedine Zidane’s side a vital opening goal against rivals Valencia in Madrid.

The home side have struggled reignite their first half attacking potency after the break, with Federico Valverde’s speculative effort testing Jasper Cillessen.

However, with Valencia momentarily disrupted by a double substitution, Los Blancos pounced on the hour mark.

Luka Modric’s clever pass released Eden Hazard behind the Valencia defence, and the Belgian bravely squared for Benzema to slot past Jasper Cillessen.

Real Madrid lead through a beautiful team goal! 😍 Modric, Hazard, and Benzema combine for a fantastic flowing move 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yow3069wdH — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 18, 2020

Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema 1-2s could unlock any backline but defending this aggressively in space is the best of Sergio Ramos pic.twitter.com/t1vQbpo5AS — Yu (@YucciMane) June 18, 2020

Video via BeIN Sports

Albert Celades’ decision to bring on Kevin Gameiro and Goncalo Guedes just before the goal indicates they will go on the attack in the closing stages, with Zidane’s side facing a real test.

Real Madrid need all three points if they want to close the gap at the top of the table to two points on Barcelona, but the hosts need a strong end to the game at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.