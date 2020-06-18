UEFA wants revised transfer window closed by 5 October

UEFA have recommended that its member associations agree to unite to close this year’s transfer window on 5 October.

The summer transfer window usually runs through the months of July and August but will need total reconstruction this year due to the coronavirus pandemic causing football across the continent to be suspended for three months.

Many league seasons will not be completed until late July while it has subsequently been confirmed that the Champions League and Europa League campaigns will aim to be completed in August.

The date has been set as 2020/21 UEFA club competitions will need to have players registered by 6 October, so transfers must be completed a day in advance of that.

The transfer window was supposed to officially open on 1 July and there is no indication if that date will remain the same or be altered, although clubs will not be able to register new players for competitions still ongoing in the 2019/20 season.

A statement from UEFA, via the Manchester Evening News, read: “The deadline for player registration for the group stage of the 2020/21 UEFA club competitions has been set to 6 October 2020.

“As a result, the UEFA Executive Committee called on all member associations to adopt a harmonised end date to the upcoming summer transfer window, with this date set as 5 October 2020.”

UEFA has confirmed plans to finalise this season’s Champions League and Europa League tournaments. Find out the details right here.