Sevilla’s Europa League tie with Roma at neutral ground

Sevilla’s Europa League Round of 16 tie against Roma will be played over just one match at a neutral venue.

The remainder of the 2019-20 season in European competitions have had to be reduced and streamlined following the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended football across the continent for three months.

As outlined by Mundo Deportivo, the game will tie will now be just one match played at a neutral venue on either 5 or 6 August, with the rest of the competition commencing on 10 August.

The original match had to been scheduled to be played on 12 March at Sevilla’s Ramon Sánchez Pizjuán but was subsequently postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic in both Italy and Spain.

Cologne will now host the final this year on 21 August and will be one of four German cities to host the remainder of the competition, alongside Gelserkirchen, Dusseldorf and Duisburg.

Sevilla have won the competition a record five times.