Sevilla striker Carlos Fernandez in Spain plans following Granada form

Striker Carlos Fernandez has had a breakthrough season on loan at Granada from Sevilla and is now on the shortlist for the Spanish national team.

The 24-year-old has scored seven goals in La Liga this term for the high-flying Andalusian club having netted 10 goals in the Segunda last campaign for Deportivo La Coruna.

Fernandez has netted four goals in his last six appearances while he is scored in each of the two games since La Liga’s return last week, scoring in a win over Getafe and a draw at Real Betis on Monday.

However, Fernandez has now revealed how he had received contact from Spain boss Luis Enrique prior to football being suspended in March.

“It was a shame because everything was suspended and we had to go into confinement, but yes, a fax arrived at Granada confirming that I was in a pre-list for the national team. It is an honour and something that gives me encouragement,” Fernandez told Canal Sur, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

Fernandez was part of the squad that won the Under-21 European Championships last summer but has not been involved in any preliminary squads for the senior team as yet.

He has previously scored twice for Sevilla in brief La Liga outings, against both Las Palmas and Levante.

UEFA has confirmed plans to finalise this season’s Champions League and Europa League tournaments. Find out the details right here.