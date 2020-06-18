Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico tipped for Bundesliga move

Sergio Rico is set to return to Sevilla from his Paris Saint-Germain loan deal but is likely to leave for Germany next year.

A report in Estadio Deportivo outlines interest from both Schalke and Freiburg in the shot-stopper, who the Andalusian club are willing to cash-in on rather than keep as back-up to Tomas Vaclik, with a €3m deal likely.

Rico is on loan in the French capital until the end of the current campaign and is primarily a back-up to Keylor Navas, who was signed on a permanent deal from Real Madrid this summer.

The Spaniard only played two Ligue 1 matches for Thomas Tuchel’s side this campaign – a 2-1 victory over Brest and 4-3 victory over Bordeaux.

Rico’s contract at Sevilla expires in the summer of 2021 and it has been said that while PSG want a permanent deal, they believe their €10m option to sign the player is excessive – as outlined earlier this season by El Mundo Deportivo and will not make the transfer.

The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Fulham, but he was unable to stop their relegation from the top-flight in England.

