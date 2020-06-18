Setien demands UEFA allow Barcelona v Napoli second leg at Camp Nou

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has called on UEFA to allow the second leg of their Champions League tie with Napoli to be played in the Camp Nou.

Earlier this week, UEFA announced that the quarter-finals onwards in the tournament will be played in a condensed format in Lisbon between 12-23 August but it remains unclear where the remaining second legs of the Round of 16 fixtures will be played.

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in Italy back in February, with the return leg scheduled for the Camp Nou in the middle of March but the game has yet to be played due to the coronavirus bringing football across the continent to a halt.

However, it remains unclear which venue the return leg – which is due to be played on either 7 or 8 August – will now be held, with claims that a neutral venue would see Napoli gain an unfair advantage in the tie.

“I want to play the game in our stadium because if we don’t we give an advantage to our opponents who played the first leg in their stadium and with loads of supporters roaring them on,” Setien told reporters, as cited by ESPN.

“The new Champions League format? I think it’s worse and not just for Barca but for everyone. With two matches you can resolve an accident, now everything will be at stake.

“I’d prefer two legs but this is what UEFA has decided to do and we have to adapt.”

