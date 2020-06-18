Sergi Roberto and Frenkie De Jong miss Sevilla trip

Barcelona pair Sergi Roberto and Frenkie De Jong will both miss their crunch La Liga trip to Sevilla tomorrow due to injury.

Spanish international Roberto was substituted in the 2-0 Camp Nou win against Leganes earlier this week, after suffering a rib injury.

Nelson Semedo is expected to fill in for him at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, after the Portuguese international replaced him against Javier Aguirre’s side.

De Jong asked to be taken off in the closing minutes of Barcelona first game back at Real Mallorca, after feeling discomfort in his calf.

Quique Setien opted to rest him for the Leganes game, but according to reports from Marca, the injury has not settled down and he will stay in Catalonia this weekend.

Jordi Alba returns to the squad after serving a one game ban against Leganes, with Samuel Umtiti now sitting out through suspension.

BARCELONA SQUAD V SEVILLA

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Neto

DEFENDERS: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Ronaldo Araujo, Chumi

MIDFIELDERS: Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic, Kike Saveiro, Alex Collado, Monchu, Riqui Puig

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite