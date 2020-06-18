Real Madrid: Zidane insists his relationship with Bale is normal

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists his relationship with the club’s forward Gareth Bale is ‘normal’ despite renewed reports of friction.

According to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Marca earlier this week, the relationship is ‘broken’ and there are ‘no solutions’ for the situation to improve.

Zidane told reporters on Wednesday about his relationship with Bale, as cited by Mundo Deportivo: “It is as it always is – it is very normal. He is happy to play again. He has had some discomfort in his back, maybe it is not 100%. We are training well and thinking about tomorrow’s game. We are all focused on that.”

The 30-year-old has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and none since the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September, finding himself a peripheral figure this campaign.

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.

A report last month in Marca claimed that Newcastle United will make signing Bale their priority once their Saudi-backed takeover is processed next month.

A subsequent report in Marca stated that Madrid were desperate to sell the player this summer but are yet to receive any offers.

It is claimed that Los Blancos believe they can put the forward in the shop window in the remaining 10 matchdays of the campaign as they attempt to drum up interest in his signature.