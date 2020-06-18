Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic wants to join Milan this summer and a two-year loan deal is said to be a possibility.

Mundo Deportivo cite reports in Italian outlet Sport Mediaset claiming that the Serbian is keen on joining the Italian club, where he would be reunited with his former Eintracht Frankfurt strike partner Ante Rebic.

The striker was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in a reported €60m deal last summer while a report in Diario AS last month outlined how he is keen to prove himself next season.

Jovic has started only four league games and has found himself frozen out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

The Serbian is 19th on the list of minutes this season for Madrid (playing 21.75% of minutes available) despite no injuries while he has now slipped behind Mariano Diaz in the selection process.

He has netted two goals and provided two assists for the club which means a participation in a goal, on average, each 192.5 minutes.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt last season and he netted a devastating 27 goals for the club, including 10 in the Europa League.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.

UEFA has confirmed plans to finalise this season’s Champions League and Europa League tournaments. Find out the details right here.