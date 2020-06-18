Real Madrid star Federico Valverde returns for Valencia showdown

Federico Valverde returns to the Real Madrid starting line up for their crunch La Liga clash with Valencia tonight.

The Uruguayan international came off the bench as a second half substitute in their returning 3-1 win at home to Eibar, and he replaces Rodrygo Goes for Los Che’s visit to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Spanish full back Dani Carvajal has shaken off an ankle injury in time to keep his place in the starting XI, Ferland Mendy replaces Marcelo as the only other change for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Valencia’s push to secure a Top Four finish in the coming weeks suffering a blow with a 1-1 draw at home to neighbours Levante last weekend.

Albert Celades makes four changes his side, with Eliaquim Mangala, Daniel Wass, Ferran Torres, Geoffrey Kondogbia coming in to replace Alessandro Florenzi, Mouctar Diakhaby, Francis Coquelin and Goncalo Guedes.

REAL MADRID XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Benzema, Hazard

VALENCIA XI: Cillessen, Wass, Mangala, Guillamon, Gaya, Soler, Parejo, Coquelin, Guedes, Rodrigo, Gomez