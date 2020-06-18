No Braithwaite for Barcelona in Champions League

Martin Braithwaite cannot be included in the Barcelona squad for their remaining Champions League matches this season.

The Denmark international joined the Catalan giants in February after the club activated his €18m release clause at Leganes in an emergency transfer, following the long-term injury suffered by Ousmane Dembele.

A report in Mundo Deportivo now outlines how UEFA will now allow any player to compete in the tournament whose club did not register them on or before 3 February.

Barcelona are in the Round of 16 of the Champions League having drawn the first leg of their tie against Napoli 1-1 in Italy back in February.

The return leg is now due to be played on either 7 or 8 August, but it is not yet clear if the game will be staged in Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium or in Lisbon – where the quarter-finals onwards will be staged in this year’s tournament.

