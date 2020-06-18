Marco Asensio delighted with spectacular Real Madrid return

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asnesio was delighted to find the net on his long awaited return, in the 3-0 win over Valencia.

The Spanish international has been out of action since August 2019, after suffering a serious knee injury in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

He was introduced back into training during the La Liga suspension, with Zinedine Zidane confirming he would feature again before the end of 2019-20.

Zidane opted to bring him in the final 15 minutes against Albert Celades’ side, with the Mallorca born winger enjoying a dream impact.

After being on the pitch for less than a minute, he arrived into the box to volley home Ferland Mendy’s cross to make it 2-0, before providing a fine assist for Karim Benzema’s spectacular late goal.

“I am excited to be back, and there has been a lot of work behind the scenes for this moment,” he told an interview with Diario AS.

“I am very happy to play and score again, as well as helping the team to win.

“I’ve waited so long to play again. I want to thank everyone who supported me in recovery, the players, manager and the Real Madrid medical team.”

Asensio could play a more prominent role in Real Madrid’s final games of the La Liga season, with eight games still to play in the coming weeks, with a trip to Real Sociedad this weekend.

Los Blancos have a two point gap behind league leaders Barcelona as it stands, with Quique Setien’s side aiming to respond in their trip to Sevilla tomorrow night.