Manuel Pellegrini agent denies Real Betis links

The agent of Manuel Pellegrini has denied any approach from Real Betis and ruled out a move to the Spanish club.

As outlined by Estadio Deportivo, former Watford boss Javi Gracia and Pellegrini were said to be in the running to replace the under-fire boss Rubi at the Benito Villamarin, with former Valencia boss Marcelino Garcia Toral also in the frame.

It is claimed by the report that whilst all three have different styles, each has a profile that could lift Betis into the European positions for next season.

“Betis? Where did that come from? I don’t know anything about Betis; nobody has called me from there,” Pellegrini’s agent Jesus Martinez told ATON, as cited by Estadio Deportivo.

“I haven’t read or heard anything about it. Manuel has three or four offers on the table, which we are evaluating and he will definitely be the one to tell me what he thinks could be the best option.

“There are important European teams and another from Dubai. I cannot say the names, but there is interest from Spain, Turkey and Italy. We have conversations with those clubs, but nothing from Betis.”

Marcelino is said to be open to the possibility of taking the job at Betis although the club would need to meet certain conditions for the Coach who is also said to be being courted by Milan.

It is claimed that Pablo Longoria – Marcelino’s sporting director at the Mestalla, with whom he shared a close relationship – could also join Betis as part of the move to secure the Coach.

Longoria is said to be keen to head a big club’s sporting direction and Betis could be the best fit for him and his working relationship with Marcelino could seal the deal.

Marcelino has been without a job since leaving Valencia at the start of the season, where he was replaced by Albert Celades following a fallout with the club’s hierarchy.

It follows a Deportes Cuatro report, which claims the side’s limp loss in the Seville derby on Thursday night has heaped further pressure on boss Rubi who was appointed last summer.

Betis have won just two of their last 13 matches in La Liga and languish in 12th place in the standings although they have played one more game than the teams around them and could end the matchday in 14th.

Los Verdiblancos lost 2-0 at Sevilla on Thursday night – their second defeat of the season to their city rivals – and the manner of the performance was disappointing as they were outplayed until a late rally, while they drew 2-2 with Granada on Monday.

It is said that senior officials at the club have questioned some of Rubi’s decisions, including not starting top scorer Loren Moron or club captain Joaquin in the Seville derby.

Betis are nine points above the relegation zone and it is now reported former Espanyol boss Rubi is likely to be sacked in the summer if not beforehand.

