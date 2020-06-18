Done deal: Celta Vigo sign Nolito from Sevilla on emergency transfer

Celta Vigo have confirmed the signing of forward Nolito on a permanent transfer from Sevilla in an ‘emergency’ deal.

The move is not without controversy as Celta – who are battling relegation – have been allowed to make the signing by the Spanish FA due to a long-term injury to their goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez, but could sign one player in any position.

The controversial rule made headlines in February when Barcelona signing Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite in an ‘emergency’ deal but Leganes were unable to prevent his release clause being met and were not allowed to sign a replacement.

Nolito, 33, has scored five goals in 20 appearances for Sevilla this season and started 12 La Liga games – significantly more than the 74 minutes he played in the division last year as he was just a bit-part player under both Pablo Machin and Joaquin Caparros.

The forward has now signed a deal at the Galician club on a deal until the end of the next season.

Nolito played for Celta across three seasons between 2013 and 2016, netting 39 league goals in that timeframe and earning an €18m move to Manchester City.

However, he netted just six times in an ill-fated spell in England and lasted just one full season before returning to La Liga with Sevilla the following year in a €9m move.

Having began his professional career with Barcelona – for whom he made two substitute La Liga appearances in 2010/11 – Nolito had spells with Benfica and Granada before a move to Galicia.

