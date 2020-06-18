All eyes on Ferran Torres for Valencia trip to Real Madrid

Valencia winger Ferran Torres is one of the most in-demand players ahead of the summer transfer window and Thursday night could be significant for him.

The front page of Thursday’s edition of Diario AS highlights how this is a ‘high pressure showcase’ game for Torres, as his side travel to Real Madrid – to whom he has been strongly linked.

Madrid are five points off Barcelona at the top of La Liga and the pressure is on the hosts to win, while Los Che are chasing a European spot.

Earlier this week, Le10Sport reported Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid were among the clubs interested in a summer move for the player.

Torres has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Los Che but his contract expires in the summer of 2021 and his future is now said to be in doubt.

The 20-year-old penned a new contract with Los Che in April 2018 in a deal which runs through until next summer with a reported €100m release clause, although due to the expiration date on the deal the Spanish club may lower this value.

Valencia are said to be hopeful of tieing the highly-rated winger Torres down to a new deal to ward off interest from clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid – whose interest was outlined in a report in Diario AS this December.

“I hope Ferran can stay at our club for a very long time,” Valencia boss Albert Celades is cited as saying in February by Superdeporte.

“He is a player from our club and he feels it, that is always a big deal. I hope an agreement can soon be reached with Ferran.”

Torres made his first team debut in November 2017 and has made 80 senior appearances for the club since, becoming a regular under Marcelino Garcia Toral and then Albert Celades.

The winger starred in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Armenia last year, netting both goals in a 2-0 final victory over Portugal and is now a member of the Under-21 side.

It is claimed that Madrid have been interested in Torres since his pre-teen days at the Mestalla and could make their move again this year.